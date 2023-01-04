Historic downtown Portland church burns in 3-alarm fire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland fire and rescue crews are responding to a three-alarm fire in the 900 block of SW Clay Street.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the fire at the former Portland Korean Church.

The building was completed in 1905, initially as the First German Evangelical Church. It remained in use by the same congregation for 73 years.

This is developing news and will be updated.

