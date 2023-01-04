Judge: Background checks provision of Measure 114 to remain paused

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday, a Harney County judge ruled to further delay the background check portion of Measure 114.

The measure was supposed to take effect in December but has been paused until a judge can rule on its constitutionality.

Measure 114 was passed by Oregon voters in November and bans the sale, transfer, or import of magazines over 10 rounds.

It also requires a completed background check before gun purchases can go forward.

The Harney County judge extended his decision to temporarily prevent that requirement.

