Judge: Background checks provision of Measure 114 to remain paused

File: Man with handgun
File: Man with handgun(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:18 PM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday, a Harney County judge ruled to further delay the background check portion of Measure 114.

The measure was supposed to take effect in December but has been paused until a judge can rule on its constitutionality.

Measure 114 was passed by Oregon voters in November and bans the sale, transfer, or import of magazines over 10 rounds.

It also requires a completed background check before gun purchases can go forward.

The Harney County judge extended his decision to temporarily prevent that requirement.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
3 teens charged in Mt. Tabor arson investigation
Gresham Police is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing 22-year-old...
Gresham police looking for missing woman last seen in SE Portland
Body cam footage of Moscow murder suspect during traffic stop in Indiana
Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges
Body cam footage of Moscow murder suspect during traffic stop in Indiana
Body cam footage of Moscow murder suspect during traffic stop in Indiana