Multnomah County swears in first woman as sheriff

MULTNOMAH CO. Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County on Wednesday swore in the first ever woman to serve as the county sheriff.

Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell became the 41st Sheriff of Multnomah County.

Sheriff Morrisey O’Donnell began her career with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in 1996. A ceremony was held at the Multnomah Building in Southeast Portland where Morrisey O’Donnell took her oath of office. More than 160 people were in attendance including Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson and several county commissioners, District Attorney Mike Schmidt, public safety leaders from surrounding cities, and Sheriffs from our neighboring counties, as well as former Governor Ted Kulongoski, Oregon Supreme Court Justice Adrienne Nelson and Oregon Circuit Judge Nan Waller.

Musse Olol, the President of the Somali American Council of Oregon, and outgoing Sheriff’s Office Chief of Business Services, Erin Hubert, spoke to Sheriff Morrisey O’Donnell’s integrity and commitment to our community.

“I have always noticed her level of humility and her openness to learn from the community,” said Olol. “This is exactly the combination we need from the ideal Sheriff for our county.”

“She charts a visionary course and forges forward to the results she knows matter and are needed for success,” said Hubert. “She finds a way to bring people along with her, despite the twists and turns of that course.”

The Oath of Office was delivered by Justice Nelson and the Presentation of the Badge was pinned by the Sheriff’s husband, retired Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy Bob O’Donnell.

In her address to the community, Sheriff Morrisey O’Donnell said, “I will lead and serve our community with compassion, pride, and unwavering resolve to build stronger communities. Because stronger communities make everyone safer.”

Voters elected Sheriff Morrisey O’Donnell in May 2022, with nearly 62-percent of the vote.

Sheriff Morrisey O’Donnell is a life-long Oregonian and University of Portland Criminal Justice graduate. Her post-graduate training includes the Oregon Executive Development Institute and Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association Command College. She holds executive level certification from the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.

