Changes to commissioner roles made as Portland government begins restructuring

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland is ringing in the new year with new assignments for its city commissioners.

Mayor Ted Wheeler announced the assignments today which he says will streamline services and help Portland transition to a new form of government. The new form of government will include a city administrator who will lead the city’s bureaus.

Commissioner Rene Gonzalez will work with the Bureau of Emergency Communications, Bureau of Emergency Management and with Portland Fire and Rescue.

Commissioner Carmen Rubio take on the Housing Bureau, the Bureau of Development Services and the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability.

Commissioner Mingus Mapps will head the Portland Water Bureau, the Bureau of Environmental Services and the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

Commissioner Dan Ryan will lead the Office of Community and Civic Life, the Office of Equity and Human Rights and Portland Parks and Recreation.

The Mayor will maintain the Office of Management and Finance, Portland Police Bureau and Joint Office of Homeless Services.

The hope is that the new bureau assignments will streamline operations and help city bureaus work more cooperatively with each other.

