One arrested for bias crime after Salem crash, shooting

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday evening after a minor car crash led to gunfire and assault, according to the Salem Police Department.

At about 4:40 p.m., Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Northeast Lancaster Drive and Northeast Market Street. An investigation revealed that a man driving a crossover sedan shot at an SUV he believed hit his car.

The man driving the SUV was pulling over to the side of the road when the driver of the sedan, 25-year-old Samuel Bailey Caster-Winegeart, walked up to the car, yelled a racial slur at the Black driver and punched him in the face through the open window.

The 55-year-old driver of the SUV was not hit by gunfire but was taken to the hospital for treatment related to physical assault.

Caster-Winegeart was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of bias crime, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. He is due to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

