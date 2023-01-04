Police identify two adults killed in NE Portland murder-suicide
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:21 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man and woman shot in a home in Northeast Portland on December 10.
Officers arrived at the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street to find the man and woman dead. A medical examiner determined that the deaths were a murder-suicide.
SEE ALSO: ‘Human life is the greatest gift we have’: Neighbors shocked, sad after 2 die in NE Portland shooting
The woman, identified as 83-year-old Barbara Reader, was shot by her husband, 84-year-old Peter Reader who died of suicide by gunshot.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.