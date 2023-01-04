Police identify two adults killed in NE Portland murder-suicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man and woman shot in a home in Northeast Portland on December 10.

Officers arrived at the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street to find the man and woman dead. A medical examiner determined that the deaths were a murder-suicide.

The woman, identified as 83-year-old Barbara Reader, was shot by her husband, 84-year-old Peter Reader who died of suicide by gunshot.

