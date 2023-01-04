Police officer shoots at, arrests suspect during traffic stop

MORROW COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Boardman Police officer shot at a suspect Wednesday before taking him into custody in Marrow County. The suspect and the officers were not injured.

The officers tried to contact 39-year-old Matthew Lous Spargo during a traffic stop about a violation to a restraining order when the shooting happened. Spargo was taken into custody.

The investigation into the incident is being led by Oregon State Police, with the help of the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Pendleton Police Department and the Morrow County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.