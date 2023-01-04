PPB: Suspect arrested in Eastbank Esplanade shooting

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:51 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a suspect in a December shooting on the Eastbank Esplanade has been taken into custody.

Central Precinct officers first responded to the shooting Dec. 20 at 1:06 p.m. on the Eastbank Esplanade near Southeast Salmon Street. Arriving police found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and began administering care before medics arrived to take the man to the hospital.

Following an investigation by the Enhanced Community Safety Team, authorities were able to gather suspect information, taking 48-year-old Charles E. Maxey into custody on Jan. 3.

Maxey was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

