PPB: Suspect arrested in Eastbank Esplanade shooting.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a suspect in a December shooting on the Eastbank Esplanade has been taken into custody.

Central Precinct officers first responded to the shooting Dec. 20 at 1:06 p.m. on the Eastbank Esplanade near Southeast Salmon Street. Arriving police found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and began administering care before medics arrived to take the man to the hospital.

SEE ALSO: Police identify two adults killed in NE Portland murder-suicide

Following an investigation by the Enhanced Community Safety Team, authorities were able to gather suspect information, taking 48-year-old Charles E. Maxey into custody on Jan. 3.

Maxey was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.