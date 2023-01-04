Salem park attacker did same thing in 2018 and charges were dropped, court docs show

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A man will be back in court next week to face charges after police say he assaulted a woman who was out jogging at a Salem park.

Salem police say the woman was out for a run Monday afternoon on a trail in Minto-Brown Island Park when she noticed a man start to follow her after she passed him.

When the jogger tried to change course because of high water on the trail police say 27-year-old David William Baynes Belluno reached out, grabbed her by the throat, and began to pull her away from the trail towards the bushes.

Investigators say she fought back and was able to get away to a safe spot to call the police.

We spoke to others who often go to the park and say they always thought of it as a safe place.

“I am honestly shocked. this place is super safe. I have been coming here for four years,” said parkgoer Nellyda Anslow. “I know almost all the people that walk their dogs here. People look out for each other. I walk here alone after dark at all hours. So I am shocked, but I am not worried personally.”

As Salem officers searched the park for the woman’s attacker they say a man called 911 asking for help from high water in the park.

SEE ALSO: Feds reveal motive behind Washington power grid attacks on Christmas Day

After the rescue officers noticed he matched the description of the suspect they were looking for they arrested him.

Belluno was arraigned on several charges Tuesday including kidnapping, strangulation, and assault.

We tracked down a criminal record for Belluno who was charged with kidnapping and forcible sex offenses several years ago.

Belluno allegedly tried to attack and rape a female jogger in a Salem park in September 2018. Police reported, Belluno pushed the woman off the path and into the underbrush after having followed her through the park. Before she could flee and ask for assistance, he threatened her with a knife and grabbed at her groin.

Arresting officers found a knife and duct tape on Belluno. He was accused of attempted rape, sex abuse, and kidnapping. After that, he was brought to Oregon State Hospital for evaluation.

But those charges were later dismissed because he was “unable to aid and assist in his defense” and “treatment beyond what has been provided to the defendant thus far at the Oregon State Hospital would support a reasonable likelihood that the defendant would be restored in the foreseeable future.”

Belluno was later released from Oregon State Hospital in December of 2019.

Belluno has another court date set for January 13, 2022 and he will be held without bail until then.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.