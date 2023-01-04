Tigard police looking for man who tried luring child into car

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Tigard Police Department is warning the public after a child was approached by a stranger while waiting for the school bus Tuesday morning.

According to the Tigard P.D., the 9-year-old girl was approached by the unidentified stranger while waiting alone near Schmidt Loop and Ashford Street around 7:15 a.m. Police say a white car pulled up to the girl and the driver asked the girl to get in.

SEE ALSO: Suspect arrested in Eastbank Esplanade shooting

Despite the girl refusing, the driver reportedly became more persistent, telling the girl to get in a second time. At this point, the girl ran across the street.

The driver left the area as another student arrived at the bus stop.

The driver was described by the girl as an older white man with facial stubble or a goatee. Anyone with information or video is asked to email tips@tigard-or.gov.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.