1 adult, 2 minors arrested on gun charges after SE Portland traffic stop.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One man and two minors are facing gun charges after a Tuesday traffic stop in SE Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

On Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., officers with the Focused Intervention Team were patrolling areas with high rates of reported shootings when they noticed a gold Infiniti sedan driving recklessly, PPB said. After initiating a traffic stop, the sedan pulled into a lot at Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.

PPB said officers speaking with the driver, identified as Key’Juan D. Smith, 24, of Portland, could see there was a pistol underneath the floorboard beneath the driver.

The two minor passengers, 16 and 17 years old, of Gresham, were also in possession of handguns, according to PPB.

Smith, a convicted felon and on pretrial release for a shooting, was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public.

The minors were both charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public and taken to Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center.

