Beaverton school bus driver charged with sexual abuse of a minor

36-year-old David L. Moore II.
36-year-old David L. Moore II.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:07 PM PST
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – A Beaverton school bus driver was arrested Wednesday for the sexual assault of a minor, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 36-year-old David L. Moore II is an employee of the Beaverton School District as a bus driver for special needs children. The victim was known to Moore outside of his work, according to WCSO.

Moore was lodged in the Washington County Jail and charged for the following:

  • Rape in the first degree
  • Sodomy in the first degree (four counts)
  • Sex abuse in the third degree (two counts)
  • Using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct

Detectives are concerned there may be more victims of Moore and are asking anyone with additional information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.

Deputies say more charges are expected as the investigation continues. No additional information is available at this time.

