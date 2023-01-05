Court: Vancouver teacher’s MAGA hat falls under protected speech

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of a former teacher from Vancouver, Washington, finding that his wearing of a MAGA hat in support of former President Donald Trump to school is protected by his First Amendment rights.

Science instructor Eric Dodge visited an Evergreen Public Schools building twice before the 2019–2020 academic year while wearing the “Make America Great Again” baseball cap, according to court records. The first time was to a workshop on racial bias and cultural sensitivity for staff alone.

Caroline Garret, the principal of Wy’east Middle School, allegedly advised him to use better judgment. Dodge said that after wearing the hat once more, he was “verbally attacked” by Garret, and that this was a violation of his First Amendment rights.

The district failed to provide proof of a “tangible disruption” to school operations required to outweigh the teacher’s First Amendment rights, the appeals panel said in a Dec. 29 decision, the court ruled.

“That some may not like the political message being conveyed is par for the course and cannot itself be a basis for finding disruption of a kind that outweighs the speaker’s First Amendment rights,” Judge Danielle J. Forrest wrote in the opinion.

The appeals panel also determined that Janae Gomes, the top human resources officer at Evergreen Public Schools, did not take any inappropriate administrative action against Dodge.

Dodge resigned in 2020.

------

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

