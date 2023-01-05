Driver arrested after hit-and-run injures pedestrian in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning following a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Vancouver, according to Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on the westbound SR-500 on-ramp from Northeast 112th Avenue. WSP said Adrian Ham was driving a 2007 Honda Accord when he turned onto the ramp at a high-speed and lost control. Ham went into the ditch where his vehicle hit a pedestrian who was walking on the right shoulder. WSP said Ham then fled the scene.

The pedestrian, a 46-year-old man from Vancouver, was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center by a friend. Their current condition is not known.

WSP said Ham has arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail for felony hit-and-run and vehicular assault. He was also booked for residential burglary - domestic violence and protection order violation - restraint violation, but no details were released by WSP regarding those charges.

According to WSP, drugs and/or alcohol were involved in the crash, but Ham has not yet been charged with driving under the influence.

FOX 12 has reached out for more details including how Ham was tracked down. The story will be updated when new details are released.

