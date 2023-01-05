Driver dies after hitting downed tree on Hwy 238 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 238 in Jackson County on Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

Just after 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 20. OSP said an investigation showed a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on the highway when it struck a downed tree, went off the roadway and came to a rest in a ditch.

The driver, identified as 45-year-old Steven Anson Marsh, of Applegate, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Applegate Fire, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT helped OSP at the crash scene.

