Gusty Morning, Breezy Afternoon With Showers

Good morning! It’s a windy start to our Thursday across the Portland/Vancouver metro area, and especially windy through the gaps of the Cascades. The east wind will continue through the morning, but should temporarily transition to a southerly wind later today. Showers will come and go, with the wettest of the conditions likely occurring this afternoon. Many of us are starting the morning in the mid to upper 40s. Expect temperatures to top out near 50 degrees today. Tomorrow shouldn’t be quite as windy, but expect a breezy east wind and frequent showers. Temperatures will remain on the mild side of things.

Our wettest day of the next 5-7 days looks like it could be Saturday, but we aren’t expecting any flooding. We’ll have frequent showers or a steady rain at times. Each afternoon throughout the next week or so should feature highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, with overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. The mild temperatures will keep our snow levels relatively high. It should bounce back and forth between about 4,000-6,000 feet through early next week. Considering we’ll have showers pretty much each day through Wednesday, high elevation snow will continue to pile up at the ski resorts. At pass level, we’ll see more of a rain/snow mix depending on the day.

Looking into the extended forecast, I see no sign of an arctic blast. There’s very little threat for lowland snow or ice west of the Cascades.

Have a great Thursday!

