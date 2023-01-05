Man arrested in connection with deadly Oct. 2022 shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a October 2022 shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The shooting happened on Oct. 18, at about 8:40 p.m., in the parking lot of a department store in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street. The victim, identified as Ian L. Beyers, was taken to a hospital where he died a week later.

Police said Travis R. Helms, 37, was later indicted by a Multnomah County Grand Jury for the deadly shooting. He was arrested Wednesday night by Washington County deputies in the 7900 block of Southwest 74th Avenue.

Detectives responded and interviewed Helms, who was later booked into the Multnomah County Jail for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm.

