Outages reported in Portland metro area due to high winds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The gusty east wind blasted through the Portland metro area Thursday morning, causing multiple power outages.

As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric reported about 2,262 customers were without power, while 57 Pacific Power customers in the metro area were affected by outages. Clark County PUD was reporting 3,211 customers were without power.

Corbett School District will be closed Thursday due to a power outage. A full list of closings and delays can be found here.

A Wind Advisory went into effect on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The National Weather Service Portland canceled the advisory early Thursday morning.

The east wind will continue through Thursday morning, but should temporarily transition to a southerly wind later in the day, according to the FOX 12 Weather team.

High winds was also affecting Eastern Oregon. The Oregon Department of Transportation closed Interstate 84 between Pendleton and La Grande due to the conditions. Off and on ramps were also closed.

I-84 in both directions is now closed from just east of Pendleton to just east of La Grande due to high winds. Strong winds are forecast to continue overnight into Thursday morning. For more information, continue to check TripCheck for the latest. #ORwx #I84 https://t.co/Hm4nzx5SKS — NWS Pendleton (@NWSPendleton) January 5, 2023

