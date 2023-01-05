Police: Suspect threatens to shoot man after trying to his steal vehicle in Lincoln City

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he tried to steal a vehicle in Lincoln City, then threatened to shoot the owner who confronted him, according to police.

Just after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Northeast 13th Street after a woman reported someone was trying to get into her husband’s vehicle that was parked in their driveway. Police said the husband confronted the suspect, who was sitting in the front seat of the vehicle, and tried to detain him.

The suspect was able to run off on foot. Police said the victim followed the suspect, but stopped when the suspect pulled out a .22 caliber handgun and threatened to shoot him.

Officers searched the area and located the suspect, identified as Xavier David Swan, of La Pine, in the 1900 block of Northeast Oar. Swan ran from officers but was taken into custody in the back parking lot of the Coastal Inn Motel at Northwest 21st and Highway 101.

The firearm was not located on Swan. After a search, the firearm was found in a backyard of a home in the 2000 block of Northeast Oar the following day. Police said bullets found in Swan’s possession appeared to be the same type as bullets found inside the firearm.

Swan was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a firearm, menacing, third-degree escape, first-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree assault. Police said additional charges are possible.

