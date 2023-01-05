Reward offered for information on Portland bank arson suspect

Reward offered for information on bank arson suspect
Reward offered for information on bank arson suspect(Portland Police)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:48 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Fire Investigations Unit, in collaboration with Portland Fire & Rescue and Portland Police Bureau, is looking for a suspect who allegedly intentionally set fire to the Bank of America in Southeast Portland on New Year’s Eve.

PF&R responded to a report of a commercial fire on 3757 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard just after 3 a.m. The fire was extinguished at about 4:30 a.m. Fire investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Police are looking for a suspect caught on surveillance cameras: a man who was wearing a blue hat with a gray brim, a tan colored face mask, and a black or gray hoodie with the word “MONTANA” printed on the front. The suspect was also wearing grayish pants and carrying a bag with a red and white target symbol.

Reward offered for information on bank arson suspect
Reward offered for information on bank arson suspect(Portland Police)

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction related to this arson.

According to PPB, a social media post took responsibility for the crime but has not been authenticated. Police ask anyone with information about the post and the person who made it to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.Hopper@police.portlandoregon.gov or call the PF&R Fire Investigation Unit’s tip line, 503-823- FIRE (3473). Please reference PPB case number 22-345266 and PF&R case number 22-136888.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
Ian L. Beyers.
Man arrested in connection with deadly Oct. 2022 shooting in SE Portland
Central California man sentenced to federal prison for abducting and sexually abusing Oregon minor he met online