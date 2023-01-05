Riddle man found dead after early morning trailer fire

Ambulance Light
Ambulance Light(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:11 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An elderly man was found dead early Wednesday morning after a trailer fire, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 5:15 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire in the 600 block of Council Creek Road near Riddle. Crews arrived to the scene and found a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished at about 5:50 a.m.

SEE ALSO: Suspect charged for destructive fire at historic downtown Portland church

The sheriff’s office said 88-year-old Gwyn Ray Fish had died in the fire. The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File image
Outages reported in Portland metro area due to high winds
PBOT adds traffic-calming devices outside Jefferson High School to deter violence
Tigard police looking for man who tried luring child into car
PBOT adds traffic-calming devices outside Jefferson High School to deter violence.
PBOT adds traffic-calming devices outside Jefferson High School to deter violence