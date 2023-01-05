Riddle man found dead after early morning trailer fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An elderly man was found dead early Wednesday morning after a trailer fire, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 5:15 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire in the 600 block of Council Creek Road near Riddle. Crews arrived to the scene and found a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished at about 5:50 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said 88-year-old Gwyn Ray Fish had died in the fire. The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

