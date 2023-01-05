Suspect charged for destructive fire at historic downtown Portland church

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has arrested a person suspected of starting a destructive fire at the former Portland Korean Church on Tuesday.

The blaze erupted at the 933 SW Clay Street building just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and took 80 firefighters to get the fire under control.

Fire crews were unable to get inside quickly as the building had been marked as unsafe, with holes in the floors from previous fires. Crews attacked the fire from the outside and by using ladder trucks.

On Wednesday, suspect Cameron David Storer (also referred to as Nicolette Fait), 27, was taken into custody after an investigation by the Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigations Unit. Storer was charged with Arson I, Arson II, and Burglary II.

City records show the abandoned church is currently owned by Hadi Nouredine, a Beaverton dentist. FOX 12 visited Dr. Nouredine’s dental office and our crews were told he was not available to speak at the time. Staff at the dentist’s office confirmed Nouredine is the owner of the church.

