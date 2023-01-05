Woman, child hospitalized after being hit by driver in Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman and a child were rushed to a hospital early Thursday morning after being hit by a driver in Forest Grove, according to police.

At about 6:49 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Hawthorne Street. LifeFlight also responded to the crash scene.

Forest Grove Chief of Police Henry Reimann said a woman and a child were involved in the incident. The woman was taken by LifeFlight to an area hospital and is said to be in critical condition. Reimann said the child was taken by ambulance as a precautionary measure but did not say the extent of their injuries.

Our crews have cleared the scene at 19th Ave/Hawthorne St. Law enforcement is investigating the scene and will have 19th Ave (HWY8 west bound) closed for several hours. Find alternate routes. @ForestGrovePD is lead media contact. #pdxtraffic https://t.co/k0Ki95BqYX pic.twitter.com/eslCQpNCGH — Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) January 5, 2023

The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to Reimann.

The intersection of 19th Avenue and Hawthorne Street was closed while emergency crews are on scene. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

