10-year-old found driving stolen car in N. Portland.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a 10-year-old has been released to their legal guardian after being found driving a stolen car early Friday.

A North Precinct officer was near North Vancouver Avenue and North Lombard Street at 1:18 a.m. when they witnessed two cars speeding out of a fast-food restaurant’s parking lot. After checking the license plate on one of the cars, a Kia, they found it was reported as stolen.

SEE ALSO: Teenager arrested in attempted murder shooting of 15-year-old boy

The officer began following the vehicle as it drove erratically when it eventually came to a stop at the intersection of North Kerby Avenue and North Rosa Parks Way. PPB says it was at this point the driver, identified as a 10-year-old and the passenger, a 13-year-old, put their hands up.

Officers contacted the kids and released them to their guardians. The owner of the car was reached and retrieved their car.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.