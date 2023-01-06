First Latino sheriff of Marion County dies at 71.

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The former Marion County Sheriff, and first-ever Latino elected as Marion County Sheriff, has died at the age of 71, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Raul Flores Ramirez Jr., 71, began his career in 1969 at the Woodburn Police Department, becoming the department’s first police cadet, later being hired as a part-time dispatcher.

During his 34-year career, Ramirez worked as a Juvenile Parole and Probation officer for Marion County before transitioning to a Corrections Officer, Deputy Sheriff, Corporal, Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant and ultimately to Marion County Sheriff in 1997.

After being elected in 1997, Ramirez won two additional elections before retiring in 2007 due to health, MCSO said.

“He championed community building, advocated for underrepresented populations, was named Oregon Sheriff of the Year in 2006, and in 2007 was the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association President,” the MCSO said in a release Thursday.

Ramirez died Dec. 23.

