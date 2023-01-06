Homeless man seriously injured in shooting, arson attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured Thursday morning after someone shot him and lit his tent on fire, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At 11:42 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on North Interstate Avenue. They found the man shot and the tent on fire. Portland Fire and Rescue put out the fire and the man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived and no arrests were made. During the investigation, the right lane of southbound I-5 interchange to southbound I-405 was blocked, but it has since been reopened.

Detectives are investigating the incident as an attempted murder and ask anyone with information to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-4196.

A reward of up to $2,500 cash will be awarded for information that leads to an arrest and tipsters may remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

