Man arrested after speeding, crashing car with no license plates

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday night after speeding in a car with no license plates and crashing, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 10:30 p.m. officers saw a black Dodge Charger with no license plate driving upwards of 80 miles an hour on Southeast 122nd Avenue. The Charger matched the description of a car that escaped a police officer in the same area the night before.

An officer began driving after the Charger when it swerved all the way to the right shoulder and ran a red light at a high speed. The officer was not able to follow.

A few minutes later, officers spotted the Charger near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street at tried to stop it but it got away again.

At about 10:45 different officers spotted the Charger again moving westbound on Southeast Stark Street. At this point, multiple police units had responded to the area. Officers used spike strips to deflate the Charger’s tires as it continued to drive down Stark Street.

Suddenly the driver of the Charger did a U-turn and tried to get away on 141st street. Officers soon found the Charger in a crash. The driver, 30-year-old Markus Jimenez, tried to run away on foot but was caught and arrested.

Police found out that Jimenez was involved in an incident with a gun earlier that evening at a store in a mall. He also had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest.

Jimenez was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, menacing, attempt to elude by vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, and unlawful use of a weapon.

