New West Linn mayor is youngest in city’s history

WEST LINN Ore. (KPTV) - He’s the new mayor of West Linn and the youngest in the city’s history.

Rory Bialostosky, 23, was sworn in Tuesday after the former mayor, Jules Walters, resigned to serve at the state capital. But he’s no stranger to politics. He served as president of the West Linn City Council since being elected into office in 2020 at the age of 20. Since then, he’s established solid relationships with those inside and outside of city hall.

“It’s been an interesting ride to go from high school to now, a few years later, being the mayor,” Bialostosky said.

Bialostosky is a true local in his community. He was raised in West Linn, graduated from the local high school, and got his bachelor’s degree up the road at Lewis and Clark College.

SEE ALSO: Man arrested in connection with deadly Oct. 2022 shooting in SE Portland

“West Linn has some great opportunities to continue to grow and to continue to be a great place for people to live and have their families,” Bialostosky said.

After serving two years on the city council, he already knows what the priorities are for his community. Though a special election to replace the mayor is in May, he wants to accomplish what he can as the interim.

“I think people are sometimes surprised when I’m a person in their low to mid 20′s can be on a city council or the mayor,” Bialostosky said. “But I think it’s something that should happen more often.”

The mayor laid out the city’s three priorities he wants to help complete. First is getting funding from the state that will go towards a new water line as part of the I-205 bridge project in Clackamas County. The second is filling the new police oversight board with community members. Finally, he wants to push back on some details in ODOT’s plan to put a toll on commuters on I-205.

“I’m concerned about our local streets and the traffic that could come from diversions when people leave the freeway to go through communities to avoid the tolls,” Bialostosky said

SEE ALSO: Reward offered for information on Portland bank arson suspect

Bialostosky also wants his new position to serve as an example to you people of what can happen when you get involved in politics.

“I’m just honored to serve and I really am a public servant in terms of wanting to make a positive difference,” Bialostosky said. “So to have the support of the former mayor and colleagues on council and the community has just been an honor and I’m looking forward to continuing to do that.”

When asked if he will run for mayor during the special election, Bialostosky said he is still thinking about but hasn’t made a decision.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.