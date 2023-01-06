Pedestrian struck, killed in N. Portland crash identified

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who died after being struck by a vehicle in the Kenton neighborhood in December.

According to PPB, just after 9 p.m. Dec. 18, North Precinct officers were called out to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place. Officers arrived to the scene and found the body of the now-identified David W. Northcutt, 50, of Portland.

Police said the driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Northcutt’s family has been notified of his death and the crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Investigations Unit.

