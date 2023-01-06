Portion of I-84 closing this weekend for TriMet construction

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – I-84 east and west will be closed at I-205 this weekend as TriMet continues construction on the Better Red MAX Extension.

TriMet says the closure will affect the stretch of I-84 between westbound Exit 9 and eastbound Exit 6. The closure will give crews the space needed to place the concrete deck for a new light rail bridge under construction near Gateway Green Park, less than a quarter mile north of the Gateway Transit Center, according to TriMet.

The closure will take place from 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, until 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.

TriMet asks drivers concerned about the closure to visit TripCheck.com for up-to-date traffic delays and closures.

