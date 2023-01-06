Portion of I-84 closing this weekend for TriMet construction

MAX Red Line at Gateway Transit Center.
MAX Red Line at Gateway Transit Center.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – I-84 east and west will be closed at I-205 this weekend as TriMet continues construction on the Better Red MAX Extension.

TriMet says the closure will affect the stretch of I-84 between westbound Exit 9 and eastbound Exit 6. The closure will give crews the space needed to place the concrete deck for a new light rail bridge under construction near Gateway Green Park, less than a quarter mile north of the Gateway Transit Center, according to TriMet.

SEE ALSO: Reward offered for information on Portland bank arson suspect

The closure will take place from 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, until 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.

TriMet asks drivers concerned about the closure to visit TripCheck.com for up-to-date traffic delays and closures.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Pedestrian struck, killed in N. Portland crash identified
File photo of Evergreen High School in Clark County Wash.
Vancouver teacher arrested for sending student nude photo: Police
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say