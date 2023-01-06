Rainy and mild January weather for at least another week

We are in a mild and wet weather pattern until further notice…well into next week. A series of relatively weak Pacific weather systems move into the Pacific Northwest, bringing rounds of light rain and some mountain snow. Occasionally it’ll be windy as well, but at this point we don’t see any sort of windstorm. Most of the main jet stream energy is headed into California the next few days.

One weak system is moving onshore this evening and will keep us wet at times through midday tomorrow. The rain should back off a little tomorrow afternoon and evening, but we won’t be totally dry. A 2nd wet system arrives early Sunday, and a 3rd Monday morning.

Portland's 3 Day Forecast (kptv)

With air coming from the west and southwest, temperatures will be a bit warmer than normal over the next week, topping out in the upper 40s or lower 50s each day. Freezing is unlikely at night.

Looking further ahead, there’s no sign of a significant weather pattern change for at least 7-10 days. January 2023 is looking to be a mild and wet month!

