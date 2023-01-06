Showery and mild Friday, wetter in the evening

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The wind was howling this morning, with gusts in the 30-40 MPH range at the Portland International Airport overnight and early today. The wind died down drastically throughout the day. Gusts were down around 20 MPH this afternoon as we transitioned to a south wind. That gave us a wild range of temperatures across the metro, as the south and west warmed up quite a bit thanks to that warmer southerly breeze. As of 3 p.m., areas like Beaverton and Newberg were in the upper 50s while Troutdale, Portland and Vancouver were still sitting in the upper 40s.

Wind will be very calm overnight, but it looks like the east wind picks up again tomorrow. It shouldn’t be nearly as strong as it was yesterday. Breeziest areas will once again be those closest to the Gorge, with gusts up to 35 MPH possible.

The spotty showers we’ve seen today have been very light, and we’re expecting those showers to taper off later tonight.

Rain showers will increase throughout the day tomorrow, eventually transitioning to evening rain. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to low 50s for your Friday. It’ll be wet Friday night through Saturday morning-- expect a light steady rain until late Saturday afternoon.

Beyond that, we’ll see hit-or-miss showers through Tuesday. It’s possible we stay totally dry on Tuesday before the next wet system comes through Wednesday/Thursday. These mild Pacific systems are keeping our temperatures slightly warmer than average and keeping our snow level fairly high. The ski resorts will see scattered snow showers and light accumulations.

