Strong winds cause damage, power outages in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong winds are once again causing some problems and damage in Northeast Portland, leading to power outages for some.

Wind hit nearly 50 mph Wednesday night causing trees to fall in Woodland and Vancouver, but on NE 44th Avenue in Portland, neighbors found a long-standing tree had fallen around 6 pm Wednesday evening.

Peter Mohr was just finishing work and heard what he thought was a gust of wind.

“You just heard sort of a swish. It wasn’t even so much as a major crash,” says Mohr. “It never actually truly really hit the ground that hard.”

That’s because the tree fell and then got caught in the wire and caused a power outage for about two and a half hours. Mohr says it took crews about 45 minutes to get the power back up and running.

Erica Heintz lives across the street and says she was on her way home from work. But her family was home and didn’t hear a thing and only saw the power go out. Her family is safe, but her car, almost didn’t make it.

“I was like, ‘oh my gosh the Subaru,’ who has a new name of Lucky,” says Heintz. “It seems like it may just have a minor scratch on the door. Which just a foot more, a huge branch would’ve been on the top of our car.”

It could have been worse because the neighborhood has constant foot traffic. People are walking their dog, running and kids skateboarding. Heintz says if the timing would have been slightly different, it couldn’t have had a different outcome.

Neighbors say there are a couple of trees in the area that also look like they’re ready to fall. Some are worried another day of severe weather could cause more damage in the future

“It does frighten me and my husband rides his bike to work every day and he rides through our neighborhood, he rides down through Irvington and these huge trees that are coming down, it’s terrifying. Hopefully he would be aware enough and be able to get out of the way,” says Heintz.

