Teenager arrested in attempted murder shooting of 15-year-old boy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police arrested a teenager Thursday in the shooting and attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy in Northeast Portland on November 18.

That day, officers responded to the 4300 block of Northeast 133rd Avenue just after 5 p.m. They found a 15-year-old boy seriously injured with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

An investigation revealed that the suspect also fired at a 14-year-old girl that night. She was not injured.

On November 22, officers found a gun in a stolen car and connected it to the shooting. Police tracked down a teenage suspect and arrested him on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Portland International Airport. He was booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on charges of two counts of attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and menacing with a firearm.

