This West Linn b-ball backcourt goes back to the 6th grade

WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - After back-to-back weekends of tournament wins at the capitol city classic and the Les Schwab Invitational, the West Linn boys’ basketball team finds itself ranked top 20 in the country by ESPN.

“It’s been pretty crazy,” said Jackson Shelstad. “I mean, all of the attention we’ve been getting on our program has been pretty wild.”

No lies, all eyes are on the West Linn Lion.

“We kind of shocked the whole country last week,” said Shelstad

The lions were kings of the Pacific northwest high school basketball world after being crowned as champions of the 26th annual Les Schwab Invitational, defeating some of the best travel teams in the country including Sierra Canyon with Bronny James, the son of LeBron, and last years’ defending national champs from Duncanville and their two five-star recruits out of Texas.

“I think a lot of people are starting to take notice of us and I am glad because I think people are waking up to Oregon basketball a little bit,” said Shelstad

The baller buddies first teamed up on the Rose City Rebels while complimenting each others’ games on the AAU circuit.

“I feel like it’s always been natural,” said Adrian Mosley. I’ve always been playing against the type of competition we have always been playing against and it’s no different because we’ve always had the chemistry.”

A three-year starter and all-state player from grant, Mosley transferred in to West Linn to play again with his long-time friend and the reigning state player of the year.

“What people don’t know is, we’ve been talking about this since the start of high school but the violence in Portland picked up and the environment started to change so I just like, ‘this is becoming too much,’” said Mosely

In hoops and family, you can never have too much of a good thing

“My parents have known Adrian since we were little. We have playing against each other or with each other since elementary school, so he has always been around our family,” said Shelstad. “My parents love him.”

Mosley now calls the Shelstad’s home his own...Invited to live with Jackson and his mom and dad for senior year.

“I feel like, it’s two people with the same goal in the end, trying to play collegiate basketball and take basketball as far as we can,” said Mosely

Fellow North Portlander, Robert Key, coached eight seasons with the generals before taking over the Lions this season from Eric Viuhkola who stepped down to travel around to watch his son, Zeke, play in college.

“He’s always been here for me, before high school even started, he was a big mentor in my life,” Mosely

Jackson was actually with the team when Boston Celtics’ Payton Pritchard and the Lions won a fourth consecutive state title now seven years ago.

“The 2016 year, I was a ball boy. I was by the little banner holding up a No. 1!” said Shelstad.

Shelstad is familiar with that number one pose, joining the state champs from West Linn in football for his senior send-off this past fall.

“We won a state championship and it’s one of the best experiences I’ve ever had,” said Shelstad. “Our goal is to win a state championship and hopefully we can make history.”

