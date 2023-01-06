Vancouver teacher arrested for sending student nude photo: Police

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A former teacher was arrested Thursday for allegedly engaging in a sexual text chat with a student and sharing a nude photo.

According to Vancouver police, on Jan. 3 they were contacted by a staff member at the Evergreen School District after the 17-year-old student reported the interaction.

On January 5, 2023, detectives from the Vancouver Police Department Digital Evidence Cybercrime Unit arrested Shelley R. Leatherwood for Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes (Felony). Leatherwood was booked into the Clark County Jail.

Vancouver Police are continuing the investigation and are asking any victims who may not have come forward to contact Detective Robert Givens at Robert.givens@cityofvancouver.us or Sergeant Julie Ballou at Julie.ballou@cityofvancouver.us.

FOX 12 has reached out to the school district for comment.

