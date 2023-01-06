‘We just really want him to come home’: Portland man with dementia missing for days

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Wallaces spent Thursday afternoon hanging up fliers of 60-year-old Randy Miller, who’s been missing since Jan. 3.

“It’s really cold out and he’s not, he’s not dressed properly. He’s wearing crocs and wearing a very thin jacket,” his nephew, Joshua Wallace, said.

Miller has white hair and a mustache and was wearing a hat that says “boss.”

Wallace said Miller has dementia and was last seen leaving the Fred Meyer on North Lombard Street and North Interstate Avenue. They said he’s gone missing before and typically likes to ride on public transit to stay warm, which is why they put fliers up at MAX stops and bus stops around Portland.

“We’re hoping he’s on the MAX line somewhere or around the MAX. Jantzen Beach, Rose Quarter, downtown is a good place to look. He’s not very aware of what’s going on with his surroundings, so he’ll probably be lost somewhere,” Wallace said.

Now they just hope someone can spot him, so he doesn’t have to spend another night in the cold.

“We just really want him to come home,” Wallace said.

If you spot Miller out and about, you’re asked to call Portland police.

