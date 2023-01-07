3 arrested, 3 illegal guns found after police track speeding car across Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were arrested after a car sped throughout Portland and illegal guns were recovered on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at 11:15 p.m. Friday, an officer saw a car speeding and driving recklessly on Southeast Division Street under I-205. The officer attempted to stop the car, but the driver took off speeding on I-205 north. PPB’s air unit later found the car, still speeding, merging onto I-84 westbound. The driver went on and off the freeways, ran red lights and went up to 100 miles per hour in residential areas.

Officers attempted to stop the car with spike strips, but it appeared to have tires that could still work while flat. The car eventually stopped in the 7600 block of North Lombard Street. The suspects got out and officers saw them throw objects as they ran. The objects were later identified to be handguns.

Three guns were recovered from suspects that ran from a car in north Portland on Friday night. (PPB)

Three loaded guns were recovered. One had an extended capacity drum magazine capable of holding 50 rounds of 10mm ammunition.

After an extensive search, officers arrested three people. A fourth person stayed around the car and was detained, but then released without charges. The suspects arrested and charges they are facing are listed below.

Terrance Z. Greeley, 22, of Portland:

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public (city code)

Attempting to Elude Police while Driving a Motor Vehicle

Attempting to Elude Police on Foot

Reckless Driving

Violation of a Restraining Order

Bobby O. Garland, 20, of Milwaukie:

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public (city code)

Attempting to Elude Police on Foot

Amir N. Griffin, 22, of Portland:

Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public (city code)

Attempting to Elude Police on Foot

The East Precinct, North Precinct, Focused Intervention Team, Air Support Unit, Explosives Disposal Unit, K9 and Gresham Police Department were all involved in the case.

