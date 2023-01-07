Mild, Wet & Breezy Saturday

Good morning!

We’ve seen a little bit of wet weather early on this morning, but only 0.02″ of rain. We expect some light rain to pick up for the morning and be with us until about midday. From there the rain will taper heading into the evening and we will be drier later. We may even see the sun break out a bit this evening. Temperatures will be very mild today, especially further south in the Willamette Valley and along the coast. Highs in the Portland area should reach the mid to upper 40s.

We are in a very mild weather pattern that will continue through next week for the first half of January. We don’t have any dry days, but lots of systems that bring light rain each day and temperatures will remain in the upper 40s and low 50s. We will be a bit windy at times too. Expect a breezy east wind today, the strongest breezes coming tonight. Our winds do not look to be strong enough over the next few days though to cause any major issues.

The mild and wet weather will also bring several rounds of snow to the mountain. Most days will likely bring a few inches and we could see somewhere around a foot of new snow or just slightly more by the end of next week.

