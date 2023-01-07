Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in Hazel Dell

Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in Hazel Dell.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in Hazel Dell.(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZEL DELL Wash. (KPTV) – One person has died after a motorcycle collided with a car in Hazel Dell Friday afternoon.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders responded around 1:45 p.m. just north of the intersection of NE 99th Street and NE Hazel Dell Avenue to a report of a motorcycle versus car collision. Dispatchers were told by those on the scene that the motorcyclist was unresponsive.

Responders found motorcyclist 39-year-old Ivan Nikitin, of Vancouver, separated from his motorcycle and partially underneath the Volkswagen sedan. Nikitin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the sedan appeared to have been turning southbound onto NE Hazel Dell Avenue from a parking lot. Deputies believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The driver of the Volkswagen was uninjured and remained on scene.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Pedestrian killed in Centennial Neighborhood crash, PPB says
Man dies in shooting outside NE Portland hotel
Police arrest suspect in deadly Portland hotel shooting
Vancouver teacher arrested for sending student nude photo: Police
Businesses on NW 23rd Avenue feeling the impact of increased property crime