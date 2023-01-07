Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in Hazel Dell.

HAZEL DELL Wash. (KPTV) – One person has died after a motorcycle collided with a car in Hazel Dell Friday afternoon.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders responded around 1:45 p.m. just north of the intersection of NE 99th Street and NE Hazel Dell Avenue to a report of a motorcycle versus car collision. Dispatchers were told by those on the scene that the motorcyclist was unresponsive.

Responders found motorcyclist 39-year-old Ivan Nikitin, of Vancouver, separated from his motorcycle and partially underneath the Volkswagen sedan. Nikitin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the sedan appeared to have been turning southbound onto NE Hazel Dell Avenue from a parking lot. Deputies believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The driver of the Volkswagen was uninjured and remained on scene.

