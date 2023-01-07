Pedestrian killed in Centennial Neighborhood crash, PPB says

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:48 PM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian has died after a crash in the Centennial Neighborhood Friday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

East Precinct officers responded to reports of a crash at Southeast Division Street and Southeast 168th Avenue just before 5:20 p.m., PPB says.

The pedestrian, identified as a female adult, was confirmed dead by medics shortly after their arrival. PPB says the driver remained on the scene.

The Portland Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team is responding to the scene to investigate. During the investigation, Southeast Division Street is closed between Southeast 166th Avenue and Southeast 174th Avenue.

This is the second deadly crash in Portland of the year.

