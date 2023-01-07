Police arrest suspect in deadly Portland hotel shooting

Man dies in shooting outside NE Portland hotel
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:19 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has been arrested in connection to a deadly November shooting at a Portland hotel.

The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 19, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. One person, identified as 18-year-old Parnell Badon Jr., was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the hotel.

Parnell Badon Jr.
Parnell Badon Jr.(Port of Portland Police Department)

In November, officers said anywhere from one to three people left the scene after the shooting.

On Friday, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that Damariae Reginald Haqq, 20, had been arraigned for Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm.

No further information is available at this time.

