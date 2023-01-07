Suspect extradited to Portland after arrest for 2021 house party murder

Homicide victim Jemare Manns.
Homicide victim Jemare Manns.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:54 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is facing a murder charge after an arrest for a May 2021 homicide in Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said.

PPB said on May 9, 2021, 21-year-old Jemare Manns was shot and killed at a house party in the 8500 block of Southeast Harney Street.

SEE ALSO: Police arrest suspect in deadly Portland hotel shooting

Homicide detectives identified 25-year-old Kevin Clay as a suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest. Seattle police arrested Clay on his warrant on June 2, 2022, when he was contacted on an unrelated incident.

After extradition proceedings, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office took Clay into custody on Nov. 25, 2022. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Three were arrested after running from a crashed car on North Lombard Street in Portland on...
3 arrested, 3 illegal guns found after police track speeding car across Portland
FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks at a news conference...
Oregon Gov. Brown reflects on turbulent final term
Beloved Portland tree falls during wind storm
Pedestrian killed in Centennial Neighborhood crash, PPB says