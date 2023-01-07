Suspect extradited to Portland after arrest for 2021 house party murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is facing a murder charge after an arrest for a May 2021 homicide in Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said.

PPB said on May 9, 2021, 21-year-old Jemare Manns was shot and killed at a house party in the 8500 block of Southeast Harney Street.

Homicide detectives identified 25-year-old Kevin Clay as a suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest. Seattle police arrested Clay on his warrant on June 2, 2022, when he was contacted on an unrelated incident.

After extradition proceedings, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office took Clay into custody on Nov. 25, 2022. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

