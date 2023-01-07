Top-ranked Oregon high school basketball teams face-off to ring in the new year.

OREGON. (KPTV) - The kids are back in school and ringing in the new year with High School Hoops.

FOX 12 was on the court for two of the biggest games of the night in the Beaver State.

After meeting last march in the state title game and the defending champs from Beaverton took the Barlow Trail to tip-off the new year on Friday night.

Enter the Bruins den, the second-ranked Beavers at number five Sam Barlow High, both closing out their non-league schedules.

Senior leader Madison Naro firing on all cylinders like Madi’s coaching mother and father taught her, Rick Adelman’s granddaughter has range.

University of Portland-bound Beavs’ senior Lainey Spear, owning the real estate down on the blocks, Beavs gnawing away up 20-to-4.

Oregon State commit Kennedie Shuler and best buddy Annie Koenig are one of the best guard duos around, Annie making it rain.

But Faith Meyer brought buckets too.

45-34 Beaverton final.

Mt. Hood play now begins for Barlow while the Beavs start in the metro league.

In the boy’s game, one of the best from the metro, 7th-ranked Jesuit High was in the home of the nationally ranked West Linn Lions, Sam Leavitt was named the Gatorade Oregon player of the year. The Michigan State-bound quarterback guided the Lions to the state championship in the fall.

The Les Schwab invite champs are paced by a stellar backcourt. All-state combo guard Adrian Mosley transferred over after starting the past three years for Grant. Mosley’s longtime mentor, Robert Key is the new head coach at West Linn too. Lions up 11 at half.

Gene Potter’s Crusaders are a darn tough team with Isaiah Crane working hard for his money, pulling JHS to within three in the 3rd quarter.

Time to play beat the clock with Max Juhala, the junior with the lefty runner from just in front of midcourt, play West Linn back up 11.

Jackson Shelstad is on another level, the block by the Oregon Duck commit, who was ball boy when West Linn last won it all in 2016 with Payton Pritchard and Jaydon Grant, bump and bucket for the state player of the year...

West Linn reaches 12-and-0, 67-53 Lions, three rivers league play starts for them next week.

