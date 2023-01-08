15-year-old arrested for shooting that injures 1 outside Franklin High School

A juvenile was grazed with a bullet outside Franklin High School in Portland on Saturday night.
A juvenile was grazed with a bullet outside Franklin High School in Portland on Saturday night.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:44 AM PST
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old boy was arrested for a shooting that grazed another juvenile outside Franklin High School on Saturday night.

The Portland Police Bureau said just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer working an overtime detail at the high school heard shots fired outside the building. This happened as a basketball game was going on inside the school. The officer radioed for assistance and more officers responded.

Officers found a juvenile with a possible graze injury, but the person declined medical attention. Officers found evidence of a shooting in the east side parking lot. A gun was found nearby and taken as evidence.

A gun found near a shooting at Franklin High School on Saturday night.
A gun found near a shooting at Franklin High School on Saturday night.(PPB)

Focused Intervention Team officers arrested a 15-year-old boy off campus, some distance from the shooting. He was taken to the juvenile detention center on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and an unrelated arrest warrant. The investigation is continuing.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: ECST and reference case number 23-6295. Or send an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

