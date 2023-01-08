30 cats at Silverton cat rescue die in fire
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:06 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SILVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire at a cat rescue in Silverton killed 30 cats on Saturday.
A viewer sent FOX 12 a picture of large flames coming from the home that serves as the cat rescue.
The Silverton Fire Department said it responded to the non-profit Silverton Cat Rescue. A spokesperson said 30 cats died and two survived.
The fire department said it is still investigating the cause, but it might have been because of an electrical malfunction.
A GoFundMe for the cat rescue has been started.
