30 cats at Silverton cat rescue die in fire

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:06 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire at a cat rescue in Silverton killed 30 cats on Saturday.

A viewer sent FOX 12 a picture of large flames coming from the home that serves as the cat rescue.

The Silverton Fire Department said it responded to the non-profit Silverton Cat Rescue. A spokesperson said 30 cats died and two survived.

SEE ALSO: Beloved Portland tree falls during wind storm

The fire department said it is still investigating the cause, but it might have been because of an electrical malfunction.

A GoFundMe for the cat rescue has been started.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

30 cats at Silverton cat rescue die in fire
A safe was broken into at a bar in Oak Grove early Saturday morning.
Money stolen from safe at Oak Grove bar in a matter of minutes, employees say
Money stolen from safe at Oak Grove bar in a matter of minutes, employees say
15-year-old arrested for shooting that injures 1 outside Franklin High School