Breezy With On & Off Showers Sunday

Good morning!

We’re in for another wet and breezy day today. Temperatures remain very mild this morning and will climb to a high in the upper 40s and low 50s today. We’ll see showers on and off through the day and should get some sun breaks in the afternoon as well. It will be another breezy day with a south wind gusting to around 25 MPH through the Willamette Valley.

The wet weather continues tomorrow with morning rain and a few afternoon showers. We should be much drier by tomorrow evening. Tuesday then presents our best chance for a dry day, however we could still see a few showers in the afternoon and evening. No day in our forecast looks to be totally dry.

Showers will continue through the rest of the week and into early next weekend. We are in a very mild weather pattern and no single day looks to be a huge soaker. Temperatures every day will hover right around the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll also remain breezy at times, but don’t see any strong winds.

