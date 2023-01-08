Showery Sunday with mild temperatures

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been a damp Saturday, but all of the rain we’ve seen has been very light. We even got a couple sunbreaks across the metro this afternoon! High temperatures topped out in the upper 40s and low 50s. As of 6 p.m., Portland is sitting at about a tenth of an inch of rain for the day.

Expect a couple more showers tonight, then another damp, showery day tomorrow with similar high temperatures. There is a slight chance for some thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon along the coast. It will be gusty along the beaches.

Monday doesn’t look quite as wet, but we’ll still see some showers passing through. We’ll be drying out in the evening. Tuesday looks like the driest day of the next bunch before the next round of weak, wet systems come through. The mild, showery conditions will continue for the rest of the week and into next weekend. High temperatures will continue to hover around the upper 40s and low 50s, with overnight lows right around 40 degrees.

