Driver dies after being ejected from car during crash on SR-14 overpass
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:27 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died after a crash on a State Route 14 overpass early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.
WSP said a car hit the median on the SR-14 westbound ramp to I-5 southbound and the driver was ejected from the vehicle, landing in the eastbound lane. The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details about the crash have been released at this time.
SR-14 westbound is closed to I-5 southbound and SR-14 westbound is closed to City Center exit. Expect major delays through downtown Vancouver, as well.
