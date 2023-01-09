Driver dies after being ejected from car during crash on SR-14 overpass

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died after a crash on a State Route 14 overpass early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.

WSP said a car hit the median on the SR-14 westbound ramp to I-5 southbound and the driver was ejected from the vehicle, landing in the eastbound lane. The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

VanWA - EB/WB SR 14/City Center - Troopers investigating a fatal crash. Vehicle was WB when it struck the median. Driver was ejected, landing in EB lane. Expect delays through area. City Center exit CLOSED! pic.twitter.com/mEEuxmHfyE — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) January 9, 2023

No other details about the crash have been released at this time.

SR-14 westbound is closed to I-5 southbound and SR-14 westbound is closed to City Center exit. Expect major delays through downtown Vancouver, as well.

