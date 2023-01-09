Driver dies after being ejected from car during crash on SR-14 overpass

WSDOT camera at SR-14 to I-5 southbound
WSDOT camera at SR-14 to I-5 southbound(WSDOT)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:27 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died after a crash on a State Route 14 overpass early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.

WSP said a car hit the median on the SR-14 westbound ramp to I-5 southbound and the driver was ejected from the vehicle, landing in the eastbound lane. The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details about the crash have been released at this time.

SR-14 westbound is closed to I-5 southbound and SR-14 westbound is closed to City Center exit. Expect major delays through downtown Vancouver, as well.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tina Kotek to be sworn in as 39th governor of Oregon
Geavauntae Sherman
Reward offered for information to help solve deadly shooting of 22-year-old Portland man
Oregon Food Bank
Oregon Food Bank helping Oregonians facing food insecurity
Oregon Food Bank helping Oregonians facing food insecurity