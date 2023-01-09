Early Morning Rain, Showers Late A.M. - Afternoon

Good morning! It’s dry early on this Monday, but that will change as we head into the A.M. commute. A low pressure system well offshore of the Northwest will swing a front through our region. This will bring a few hours of steady rain and mountain snow to northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Our snow level will be near the passes as this wave of moisture moves through, so expect 1-3″ of snow near pass level today. Steady rain and mountain snow will taper off between the mid to late morning, leaving our atmosphere more unstable during peak heating hours. This will initiate scattered showers between the late morning & afternoon. Similar to Sunday, some of these showers will produce downpours. We even have a chance of isolated thunderstorms along the Coast & Coast Range. Most areas inland should stay clear of thunder/lightning. Showers will gradually wind down late this afternoon. Expect to see sunbreaks with high temperatures reaching about 50 degrees. Today will also be a pretty breezy day, with an east wind eventually turning out of the south. Sustained winds will range between 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 40+ mph. Beaches and headlands will likely have gustier winds, potentially exceeding 50 mph.

We’ll catch a break in the showery conditions on Tuesday as a Pacific system targets California. Clouds will increase during the afternoon and evening, and it’ll be another breezy day. Highs should reach about 50 degrees. Our dry weather will be short-lived, with another round of rain moving in Wednesday afternoon and evening. Each day for the remainder of the week will feature some amount of rain & high elevation snow. Mild temperatures will stick around, with highs in the low 50s, and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

There’s no sign of lowland snow or ice west of the Cascades for the next 7-10 days.

Have a great Monday!

